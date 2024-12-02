Keebo brings financial inclusion to credit invisibles

The beta launch will allow people to download an app and apply for a credit card. Keebo will be building a personalised credit future, giving people insight into how every action and transaction they make on their Keebo card and connected accounts, helps them to build their credit. By operating on an open and transparent basis, the company can augment customers build a positive relationship with credit.

Nearly 5.2 million people in the UK are invisible to the established financial system with no financial track record for lenders to make informed decisions, according to the press release. These ‘credit invisibles’ find it difficult to access mainstream financial services or have to pay a premium to do so, says Keebo.