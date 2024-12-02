Keebo and Experian to boost financial inclusion

Keebo supports freelancers, content creators, innovators and other consumers who fall into the category of ‘credit invisibles’. Traditional financial institutions struggle to support the economic surge of creators, as many of these consumers have limited financial histories on which traditional lending decisions are made. As a result, some creators can find themselves forced into taking finance at high – and potentially unaffordable – interest rates. By using non-traditional data sources, such as Open Banking data, Keebo can offer their customers access to better credit.

Drawing on Experian’s credit risk, affordability, and compliance services, Keebo conducts credit decisioning and affordability checks. Alongside this, Experian’s categorisation technology helps Keebo use Open Banking data for credit decisioning to help customers gain access to credit and build their credit overtime with real-time insights. Keebo’s mobile-only onboarding journey can be completed in minutes via the app.