KBC to incorporate non-banking apps in mobile app

Starting from the summer of 2018, customers will be able to use their mobile banking app directly to start a car parking session and pay via the 4411 parking service, check the balance on their meal and eco vouchers (Monizze card) and monitor payments made using the card.

Customers dont need to install any additional apps. They will find the extra options incorporated into the KBC/CBC/KBC Brussels mobile banking app. KBC is the first financial institution to have signed deals with 4411 and Monizze to provide these services.