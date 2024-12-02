



Kaspi.kz aims to improve lives through mobile products and services via its two-sided Super App model—Kaspi.kz for consumers and Kaspi Pay for merchants. These Super Apps provide access to Payments, Marketplace, and Fintech Platforms, catering to everyday needs and facilitating transactions through a proprietary payments network.

Representatives from Kaspi stated that the transaction was not material. Rabobank A.Ş. is a fully licenced bank in Turkey, but it has neither borrowing nor depositing clients nor a branch network. The closing of the transaction is pending the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of all customary closing conditions. If the deal is completed, this will be the second purchase of a company in Turkey by Kaspi.kz in 2025.

Other developments from Kaspi.kz

In May 2024, Kaspi unveiled a new partnership with Alipay+ to allow its customers to make payments using the Kaspi.kz Superapp and QR codes throughout China.As stated in the official announcement, Kazakhstanis could travel to China without needing to carry cash or cards. With the Kaspi.kz Superapp, they could pay for purchases in Chinese stores, cafes, taxis, and over 80 million locations across the country using QR codes.

Company officials noted that many Kazakhstanis worked, studied, and vacationed in China. This collaboration with Alipay+ enabled customers to pay for nearly any goods at retail outlets throughout China. Additionally, this partnership facilitated a quick mobile payment experience in mainland China for the numerous Kaspi.kz users.

To make payments, Kaspi.kz customers simply needed to open the Kaspi.kz app, select the Alipay+ service, and either allow the seller to scan their QR code or scan the seller's QR code themselves.