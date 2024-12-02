Kasikornbank implements Avaloq core banking system

The Avaloq banking system will be used to upgrade the bank’s customer service infrastructure, such as client relationship management and risk management. This is the first project for Avaloq in Thailand.

Established in 1945 and formerly known as Thai Farmers Bank, Kbank had total assets of THB 2.8 trillion (USD 85.8 billion) as at the end of September 2017. Its private banking business has around USD 20 billion in assets under management.

In November 2017, together with other 2 Thai banks, Kasikornbank announced that it was planning to implement SWIFT`s Global Payments Innovation (gpi).