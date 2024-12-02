KashNow partners with Sandah





Through this collaboration, KashNow and Sandah aim to provide financial solutions to microenterprises, supporting financial inclusion through the digitisation of financial transactions. The two companies intend to enable microbusiness owners to apply for financing from Sandah using the KashNow app, allowing for a simplified and fast process. Currently, the KashNow app offers a range of financial options, including investing in gold and providing saving capabilities through investment funds.











The partnership’s objective and capabilities

The agreement between KashNow and Sandah follows Egypt’s efforts to facilitate regulatory procedures to improve the role of startups in the region. Considering the current environment, representatives from KashNow stated that the partnership underlines the company’s commitment to supporting the objective of the Egyptian state in developing micro-sized projects, improving financial inclusion, and fostering the growth of the national economy. Moreover, the collaboration intends to contribute to expanding the suite of financial services provided, enhancing access for all segments of Egyptian society. The two companies allow customers to submit a micro-loan application through the KashNow app, offering them a convenient financial experience customised to their requirements. According to Sandah’s officials, digital transformation supports financial inclusion, enabling the provision of financial and non-financial options for microenterprises, which accelerates the growth of Egypt’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



By having access to the Kashnow application, customers receive a diverse range of financial solutions, including gold investment and savings options through investment funds. Moreover, users have access to medical services such as home visits, medical tests, remote medical consultations, and prescription ordering, with coverage of up to 10%. The app enables applying for a consumer finance account to acquire several goods and services, with the possibility to pay bills and instalment plans. The Kashnow app also provides discount coupons and offers on products, restaurants, and entertainment venues, as well as the ability to purchase micro-insurance policies.





Egypt’s fintech ecosystem