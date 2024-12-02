Kasheesh launches as split payments platform

As part of its launch, Kasheesh has also announced it has raised USD 5.5 million from institutional and celebrity investors, including Tribe Capital, Anthemis and Courtside Ventures.

Kasheesh’s free, web-based browser extension helps US-based consumers across three main areas of online spending: reduced cost burden on individual cards per purchase, assisting in sustainably building credit scores and card rewards by utilizing any combination of cards versus just one, and maximizing financial privacy through Kasheesh’s auto-generation of a new encrypted card number to use per purchase.

Since Kasheesh is not a financial institution or a loan provider, usage isn’t contingent upon providing credit scores or users worrying about their financial information being used for marketing purposes elsewhere. The Kasheesh platform takes what each customer already has available (via their credit and debit card limits) to be able to spread the burden of payment without needing to add more debt to their payment.