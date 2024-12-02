KARTY secures over USD 2 mln in latest seed round



Per the official announcement, this latest infusion of capital, raised from a variety of local investors, signifies a crucial moment in KARTY's aim towards making an impact in the Qatari market. This step precedes its launch, which is expected as soon as the final approval and licensing from the Qatar Central Bank are attained.











Having received in-principle approval for development and demo in strategic partnership with Masraf Al Rayan and in compliance with the Qatar Central Bank regulations, KARTY is poised for the full-scale launch of its e-wallet and financial resource management application.





Officials from Masraf Al Rayan stated that this collaboration with KARTY signifies thier commitment to fostering innovation in Qatar's financial landscape. KARTY's dedication to introducing solutions aligns with Masraf Al Rayan's vision for digital transformation in financial services.





New e-wallet solution in Qatar

KARTY is expected to launch an e-wallet solution, complete with comprehensive payment functionalities supported by Visa. KARTY clients are set to benefit from an array of premium services that ensure efficient and swift financial management. This includes instant peer-to-peer money transfers, oversight of daily spending, and the ability to track spending patterns through interactive charts. These features are designed to enhance users' financial understanding and management capabilities significantly. All these services are integrated into a single, secure financial e-wallet, with the aim to maximise efficiency and minimise effort.







KARTY's application stands as Qatar's digital wallet application, with a strong emphasis on savings and financial awareness. Deliberately developed to be more than just an app, it is a gateway to financial empowerment. It offers an extensive range of financial services via a secure, unified platform. With its launch, KARTY seeks to elevate financial literacy in Qatar and beyond, by assisting users in making informed and intelligent financial decisions.





About KARTY

KARTY is nurtured under the incubation of Qatar Fintech Hub. It aims to develop an integrated financial platform offering innovative solutions to users. In collaboration with Visa and Masraf Al-Rayan, the ewallet provides exceptional financial services, enabling individuals and companies to manage financial assets and savings through a user-friendly app. KARTY states that it is dedicated to fostering financial literacy in Qatar and beyond by introducing an application that caters to all financial necessities.

