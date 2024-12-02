Karnataka Bank optimises digital services with Nutanix Cloud

These applications support a range of essential services, including mobile and internet banking, fraud and risk management, and loan processing. With this platform, the bank aims to enhance its digital offerings, providing customers with a seamless and reliable user experience while adhering to regulatory requirements.

The bank has also implemented a cloud-native digital currency application mandated by the Reserve Bank of India, using Nutanix solutions to meet regulatory and operational demands. Nutanix’s support for Kubernetes, a key tool for managing containerized applications, played a pivotal role in this deployment.

Through the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform, Karnataka Bank benefits from a streamlined environment for deploying and scaling applications efficiently across its infrastructure. To ensure service continuity during unforeseen events, Karnataka Bank has extended its NCP deployment to a secondary on-premises data centre.





This disaster recovery strategy ensures that critical financial services remain operational without significant downtime, reinforcing the bank's commitment to reliability. Karnataka Bank emphasized the importance of leveraging technology to meet customer expectations for fast, easy-to-use digital services.

The bank highlighted that Nutanix’s ability to support cloud-native applications and provide professional services enables them to deliver applications that align with market and regulatory demands. Additionally, the bank acknowledged the value of having a scalable and integrated platform for deploying modern applications.

Modernising financial institutions

From Nutanix’s perspective, the collaboration demonstrates the company’s capacity to empower financial institutions to deploy critical business and customer-facing applications across diverse environments, whether on-premises or in the cloud. Nutanix’s solutions also simplify the management of containerized applications, a crucial feature for financial institutions adapting to modern operational and regulatory landscapes.

Nutanix’s technology is trusted by many financial institutions in India, including the top three banks, making it a preferred partner for organizations aiming to modernize their operations, enhance customer experience, and ensure regulatory compliance.