Kapitus closes USD 45 million investment

Following this announcement, the closing of this funding round represents an important step in the company’s process of development, as the proceeds from the transaction are expected to be used to further expand Kapitus’ portfolio of financing products and make further technology investments in its overall funding platform.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.







More information on the announcement

Kapitus represents a small business financing company that was developed in order to provide its users and partners with a suite of secure and efficient products which were designed to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the industry. Included in its product portfolio are term loans, SBA loans, sales-branded financing, equipment leases, as well as revolving lines of credit.

As both a direct lender and a marketplace, incorporating a network of financing partners and collaborators that offer a large variety of products, Kapitus’ recent funding round took place in order to give the firm the possibility to further develop in a fast-growing market, as well as improve its customer experience.

According to company’s officials, the financial institution will continue to focus on its client-centric approach, as it already provided over USD 6 billion in growth capital to numerous small and medium-sized enterprises across the region.



