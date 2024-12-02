Kapilendo, Varengold Bank create digital access to instant loans

The instant loan (GER: Schnellkredite) is offered by KfW, a German state-owned development bank based in Frankfurt. German companies with more than ten employees can apply via www.kapilen.do/kfw-schnellkredit. The loans will be 100% guaranteed by the German Federal Government, according to the official press release.

API services by SCHUFA, a large German credit bureau, ensure that the eligibility verification process and associated compliance checks can be conducted digitally. Overall, by connecting a digital platform to this aid program, Kapilendo and Varengold Bank have created an urgently needed unbureaucratic process from application to payout.