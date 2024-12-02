Kani Payments partners with Pismo

This partnership allows Kani's SaaS platform to be accessible to Pismo's international clientele, including banks, marketplaces, and fintech firms.

Kani Payments, established in 2018, specialises in offering clients streamlined transaction reconciliation, payment processing, regulatory scheme reporting, and fund management services. The collaboration with Pismo marks an advancement in Kani's global reach, representing its largest client acquisition with substantial potential for worldwide expansion according to the official press release.

Founded in Brazil in 2016, Pismo has expanded across Latin America, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Its cloud-native platform encompasses core banking, payment processing, card issuance, digital wallets, lending, corporate banking, and financial asset management services, catering to leading financial institutions globally.

With clients including Brazilian banks Itaú and BTG, among others, Pismo processes a significant volume of transactions annually across various accounts and issued cards worldwide. In January 2024, Visa International acquired Pismo for USD 1 billion, indicating considerable potential for expanding its banking and processing capabilities on a global scale.

Kani Payments' platform facilitates companies' growth by simplifying reporting and providing actionable business intelligence insights, aiding compliance with industry regulations. This partnership allows Pismo's clients to leverage Kani's data-agnostic reporting and reconciliation platform, capable of processing data from any source and reconciling diverse datasets swiftly.

In the official press release, representatives from Kani Payments highlighted the scalability of their SaaS fintech company, aligning with Pismo's expansion capabilities. In turn, Pismo officials talked about the benefits of Kani's platform in accelerating report generation and providing valuable insights for informed decision-making in banking and payments.

More information about Kani Payments' platform

Kani Payments streamlines complex data processes for fintechs, banks, and payment companies, ensuring easy reconciliation and compliance with industry regulations. It's worth noting that Kani's platform automates complex Mastercard QMR and Visa GOC scheme reports with the aim of improving financial security and regulatory compliance for businesses.

The press release further reveals that Kani Payments has reconciled over EUR 24 billion in processed payments volume, serving startups and scale-ups across the fintech sector and collaborating with companies such as Sodexo, Transact Payments, Osper, IDT, Moorwand, and Paysafe.

Kani Payments was accepted into the Mastercard Start Path Global programme in 2022 and the FIS Accelerator programme in 2023.