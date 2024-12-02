Kani Payments joins the Mastercard Start Path Global programme

Now part of the latest cohort of the programme, Kani Payments will have an opportunity to co-innovate with Mastercard to scale its automated reconciliation platform and advance its global expansion plans.

The SaaS platform has already reconciled more than EUR 10 billion in processed payments volume to-date, and will use the prospect to bring automation, accuracy, and compliance to payments reconciliation and reporting to fintechs, acquirers, and financial institutions worldwide.

Having already operated the fintech scene in the North of England and forged relationships with a range of companies across the fintech spectrum globally, payment service providers, and other data-intensive businesses, Kani Payments will also have access to an increased customer base as it executes plans to expand into the US and Asia in 2022.

Mastercard Start Path is a startup engagement programme within the Mastercard Developers portfolio, which provides the services and tools fintech innovators need to iterate at each stage of their journey, transform ideas, and achieve scale at pace to bring more people into the digital economy.