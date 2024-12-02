The collaboration seeks to enable Kani Payments’ clients to showcase to their customers the real-time carbon footprint associated with each purchase they make at checkout.





Sustainability and what the Kani – Earthchain partnership entails

Based on the press release information, by upgrading its data reconciliation platform with Earthchain’s carbon-conscious business intelligence insights, Kani Payments is looking to assist its payments and fintech clients with tapping into the increasing demand from consumers to track their climate impact of their purchases. The companies are set to enable merchants and payment processors to demonstrate their commitment to climate change and fund carbon-conscious projects at scale.

Earthchain’s Carbon Intelligence platform and APIs enable businesses to support decarbonisation projects globally and embed emissions insights and climate contributions into their products and services, while concomitantly reporting on their collective impact. Furthermore, financial services institutions, fintechs, and payments companies can offer customers the insights to identify where the most effective changes can be made to purchase in a more sustainable way.











The collaboration comes at a time with the effects of climate change urging consumers and businesses alike to reduce their carbon footprint. With the UN having declared 2021-2030 the Decade of Action, Kani Payments and Earthchain aim to step up to this and provide a transparent and accountable solution that will enable both individuals and businesses to act towards an increasingly sustainable future.

Per a First Insight report, 62% of Gen Z shoppers prefer purchasing from sustainable brands, and 73% are willing to pay more for sustainable products, with fintech companies and financial institutions being under increased pressure to provide sustainable solutions. Additionally, investors and regulatory bodies worldwide are furthering mandates requiring companies to reduce their environmental impact, with PwC data showcasing that 82% of investors consider ESG needs to be embedded in corporate strategy.

When commenting on the news, Aaron Holmes, Founder and CEO of Kani Payments said that the partnership showcases that Kani Payments prioritises tangible business intelligence insights that are in alignment with global climate action targets. Per their statement, by collaborating with Earthchain, the company can be proactive in achieving its ESG goals, while also encouraging its climate-aware clients, including payments companies, neobanks, and processors, to do so for their customers.

Further adding on this, Mike Barlow, Co-Founder and Head of Growth at Earthchain advised that their goal is to educate fintechs and financial institutions to help change consumer behaviour and reduce businesses’ environmental impact, with the official considering the collaboration with Kani Payments as being a step further in this journey.

Kani Payments’ data reporting and reconciliation platform is designed to help companies fuel growth with simplified reporting, actionable business intelligence insights, and achieve compliance with industry and regulatory requirements. The company’s agile data-agnostic platform, ingests data from multiple processors, banks, and payment companies quickly, expediting reporting and account onboarding, and imports and reconciles raw data files in different formats to create understandable reports and timely reconciliations. Additionally, its reconciliation software integrates directly with third-party processing platforms, and is backed by advanced payments expertise support to help solve clients’ data queries.