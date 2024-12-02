KAF Digital Bank partners with Temenos





Following this announcement, KAF Digital Bank has already begun onboarding early access customers, marking a significant step in its strategy of improving Islamic digital banking. This process is expected to be followed by a full public launch in the near future.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on KAF Digital Bank’s strategy of going live on Temenos SaaS

According to the official press release, the process of leveraging Temenos SaaS will give the KAF Digital Bank the possibility to deliver improved Shariah-compliant financial solutions that simplify financial management and optimise the overall digital convenience with a secure and user-centric banking experience. At the same time, by going live on Temenos SaaS, the institutions will have access to multiple benefits, including comprehensive Core and Digital banking services together with Payments, Analytics, and Temenos Data Hub on Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure.

Furthermore, by adopting a SaaS model into its platform, KAF Digital Bank is expected to focus on delivering an improved customer experience and prioritise the process of driving business growth, not managing the technology. With secure and efficient capabilities tailored to the Malaysian market and Islamic banking, Temenos SaaS is set to provide KAF Digital Bank with the possibility to achieve faster time to market, optimised efficiency, as well as protection and security for clients and partners alike.