Kabbage expands reach by partnering with Experian

As part of the collaboration, Experian will provide Kabbage’s automated lending and servicing platform to its institutional clients that serve small businesses and consumers.

The announcement follows this year’s launch of Kabbage’s platform licensing business, an extension of the company’s core direct lending business.

Experian joins MasterCard as the second global company in financial services to leverage the Kabbage platform to extend automated lending to small businesses and consumers. Through these alliances, Kabbage will serve a broad spectrum of financial institutions, connecting small businesses and consumers with new sources of funding.

Experian is a global information services company, providing data and analytical tools to clients around the world. They help businesses to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers and automate decision making.

Kabbage is an online financing technology and data company based in the US that lends money to small businesses and consumers.

In June 2015, UPS Capital, a subsidiary of UPS that provides supply chain financial, insurance and payment services, partnered with Kabbage.