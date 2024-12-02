JustOn Bank Payments enables direct data transfer between Salesforce and banks

The application enables the automatic and secure exchange of data between Salesforce applications and banks. In accordance with the European Electronic Banking Internet Communication Standard (EBICS), companies can use the app to manage incoming payments, initiate SEPA direct debits and reconcile transactions. According to a JustOn representative, the EBICS-compliant connector receives payment information via the direct connection to banks and savings banks, imports it into Salesforce CRM and assigns it to the relevant open claim.

The bank integration will initially appear in a basic version, which will be expanded to include important functions by the second quarter of 2022. With JustOn Bank Payments, Salesforce is launching another product that supports the automation of financial processes in medium-sized companies. The bank connection via the European security standard EBICS guarantees the protection of sensitive financial data and enables communication with several banks (multibanking). Since the application was developed natively on Salesforce, it can be integrated into JustOn Billing & Invoice Management and ISV applications available on the AppExchange.