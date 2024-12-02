JustiFi and Verifone partner to offer Unified Card-Present solution

Card-Present describes transactions where the physical payment card is present at the point of sale. JustiFi’s Card-Present solution includes in-person transactions where customers use credit or debit cards with Verifone’s modern payment terminals.

This payment processing solution simplifies transaction procedures and consolidates reporting processes for platforms by seamlessly incorporating both card-present and card-not-present transactions within a unified, intuitive dashboard.











This innovative offering provides JustiFi’s customers with options of Verifone terminals, including mobile, countertop, and stand-alone devices. With flexible lease and warranty options, businesses can effortlessly expand their payment capabilities, leading to increased fintech revenue opportunities.

Executives from JustiFi said they are happy to roll out their Unified Card–Present solution in collaboration with Verifone. One of the most important astepts of this solutions is that if provides a fintech platform their customers. With JustiFi, businesses no longer need to navigate a complex web of systems for transaction data and reporting. Whether it’s online payments, embedded lending, insurance, or now in-person transactions, all critical data is consolidated into one dashboard.

Also commenting on this partnership, officials from Verifone said they are happy to partner with JustiFi on this innovative omnichannel solution. JustiFi is leveraging Verifone’s consumer-trusted suite of powerful, secure and durable payment terminals with options for checkout at every point of decision, whether in-lane, in the aisle or fully mobile.

With JustiFi’s new Unified Card–Present solution, businesses get the simplicity, flexibility, and reliability they need to thrive in a dynamic market.





