Jupiter raises USD 45 mln in financing round





The new financing round, a Series B, was co-led by Nubank, Global Founders Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Matrix Partners India. Mirae Assets Venture also joined the round and existing investors including Addition Ventures, Tanglin VC, 3one4 Capital, Greyhound, and Beenext also participated.

The new round values the India-based startup, which has raised USD 70 million to date, at over USD 300 million.

The platform, which positions itself as a ‘100% digital bank’, offers the ability to Buy Now, Pay Later on UPI, a standard developed by a coalition of banks in India.