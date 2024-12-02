Juni raises USD 21.5 mln





The service integrates with thousands of banks and payment providers and automates a number of routine functions. To date, the startup has raised USD 23.5 million.

The Series-A funding arrives via DST Global, Felix Capital, and saw follow-on participation from Cherry Ventures and other early investors. With this fresh influx of capital, Juni aims to sustain its pace through further product development and a recruiting spree.

According to Tech.eu, between March and May of 2021, Juni saw a total transaction volume increase of nearly 500% month-on-month, with a weekly average growth rate of 81%.