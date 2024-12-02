Juni raises USD 206 mln to fuel its ecommerce business

Juni says the funding will be used to scale-up growth in ecommerce through its recently launched credit card, support its global expansion, and build out its headcount. All of Juni’s existing investors, including EQT Ventures, Felix Capital, Cherry Ventures and Partners of DST Global, participated in the funding round, which was led by Mubadala Capital.

The fintech recently launched new features including US dollar accounts and cards, a new Google Ads integration, and a new brand identity.

This funding round follows the company’s series A USD 52 million round in October 2021, which was led by EQT Ventures.