Compliance and augmented customer experiences

Considering that Juni operates in a regulated industry, compliance represents a priority for the financial institution. To support Open Banking capabilities in line with PSD2 requirements, Juni selected Salt Edge to develop both the connector and exemption services, enabling the company to rely on its partner for data access and deploying and managing its AIS/PIS infrastructure. In addition to removing the need for Juni to build and maintain these capabilities in-house, delegating the technical and compliance parts of Open Banking to Salt Edge allows the company to centre its efforts on its core objectives, namely providing optimised financial tools while ensuring PSD2 compliance.

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Juni underlined that utilising Open Banking features is set to enable their company to offer customers a more integrated financial solution. Also, the collaboration with Salt Edge focuses on supporting Juni in delivering access to AIS and PIS capabilities to the larger financial ecosystem, assisting the latter in embedding Juni into other solutions and improving the banking experience for customers.

Furthermore, Salt Edge’s officials mentioned their commitment to allowing financial institutions like Juni to focus on development and advancement while their company manages the complexities that come with Open Banking compliance. This expansion of Salt Edge’s partnership with Juni comes shortly after the former joined forces with Erste Group to bring secure multi-banking services to the CEE region. Backed by the expertise of both organisations, the collaboration was set to optimise the multi-banking solutions in the region and scale the functionalities of Erste Group’s retail and corporate clients via the George banking application, as well as the ErsteConnect API.