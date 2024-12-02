Judopay, UK Government encourage the adoption of digital payments across the public sector

The framework is meant to help all public sector entities reduce their costs and create new payment experiences. The appointment implies that Judopay is now offering its payments solutions to all the customer organisations that fall under the CCS framework.

Working in the public sector, and funded by the taxpayer, these entities required access to a broad range of digital payments. Judopay is looking to help all public sector entities improve their payments experience while reducing costs, to make everything from tax payments to donations to charities more adaptable both during and post-COVID.

Judopay’s approach could allow public sector entities to benefit from different payment solutions without having to uproot existing acquiring relationships.