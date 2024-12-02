Judopay partners with Tide

Starting immediately, the partnership enables all Judopay clients to benefit from a year’s free money transfers when they sign up to a Tide business account through Judopay.

Judopay seeks to drive greater sales and repeat purchase for its clients and it does this by creating payment experiences that remove friction and reduce shopping cart abandonment - now it can add access to Tide business accounts to its repertoire. This offering will be open to all clients as soon as they are processing with the payments provider.

Tide offers a range of business banking services including invoicing, expense management and access to business loans in addition to business current accounts.