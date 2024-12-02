More details about the new integration

Judo Bank carried out a market analysis and chose Thought Machine as the vendor capable of fulfilling its requirements during its growth phase. The initiative to upgrade Judo's platform into a cloud-native, adaptable, and contemporary solution started in 2023. The Thought Machine platform, Vault Core, is trusted by banks and financial institutions worldwide, including Intesa Sanpaolo, ING Bank Śląski, Lloyds Banking Group, Standard Chartered, SEB, Lunar, Atom Bank, Curve, and others.

The migration was achieved with assistance from Thought Machine’s internal data migration specialists and other expert partners in delivery and architectural design. Nine months after the project's launch, the bank was able to pilot the offering to new customers. Following this, existing customers were migrated shortly thereafter to confirm the system's complete capabilities.

Representatives from Judo have stated that by adopting Thought Machine technology, they can now provide their customers with customised products and services.

About the Thought Machine technology

Thought Machine technology helps the way banks function, manage, and distribute financial products. Vault Core, a cloud-native core banking platform, has been designed from the ground up to offer clients control and flexibility.

This solution is designed to integrate with existing systems while offering the scalability and flexibility that modern financial institutions demand. By leveraging technology and a microservices architecture, Vault Core enables banks to rapidly deploy new products, respond to changing market conditions, and deliver a better customer experience.

Moreover, the platform's security features protect sensitive financial data, while its compliance capabilities simplify the process of adhering to ever-evolving regulatory requirements.