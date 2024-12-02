Judo Bank secures USD 174 million investment

The new funding is comprised of USD 124 million in equity funding, including repeat backing from 14 of its top 20 investors. The other USD 50 million is regulatory supplemental capital coming from the issuing of Tier 2 notes, with participation from ‘a small group of leading Australian fixed income institutional investors’, as stated by the company. This latest raise brings Judo’s total capital raised to USD 1.2 billion, and boosts its valuation to USD 1.9 billion.

That’s a 19% increase in value compared to the bank’s USD 284 million raise in February 2021. The fresh funding will allow the bank to double down on this growth, particularly in support of small businesses as they strive to recover following the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn.