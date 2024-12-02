JS Bank launches digital cheque service in Pakistan

The solution allows users of the JS Bank Mobile App to send e-cheques instantly, removing the need for provision of physical cheques. As part of a strategy of digital innovation and a dedicated focus on customer convenience, JS Bank wants to roll out personalised products and services that transform the customer experience.

Through this service, users can issue digital cheques via the app in a few steps by inputting the receiver's name, cell number, CNIC and the amount. The cheque recipient receives a 12-digit PIN number on their cell number, which they can just take to the nearest JS Bank branch and withdraw the cash immediately.