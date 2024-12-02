JRNI partners with Backbase

As per the announcement, the integration allows customers of financial institutions to seamlessly and securely book virtual and in-person appointments with the intention of improving customer satisfaction, loyalty, and staff efﬁciency.





This combination is set to offer financial institutions an end-to-end embedded experience from initial engagement to ongoing relationship management and support.











JRNI’s Self-Scheduling Appointment booking solution will be made available as an add-on integrated within Backbase’s Digital Assist offering. Backbase Digital Assist seeks to free customer-facing teams at financial institutions from using multiple systems and equips them with the tools for quick resolution and upsell, in one unified solution, thereby reducing customer service costs.





Officials from Backbase stated that banking experience is enriched by building trust through personal connections. This partnership aims to provide convenient personal connections in banking and wealth management, uniting customers and trusted advisors at their preferred time and location.





About the companies

JRNI is an enterprise engagement platform for scheduling and accelerating successful experiences across the entire customer journey at scale. With apps for facilitating appointments, queuing, and events, plus an analytics tool, JRNI helps businesses offer remote and in-person experiences that build stronger customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction and loyalty, and increase revenue and efficiency.







Backbase is the creator of the Engagement Banking Platform – a composable platform that empowers banks to accelerate their digital transformation through progressively modernising their main customer journeys. From onboarding, to servicing, lending and investing, the platform seeks to streamline every aspect of the customer and employee journey. Pre-integrated with leading core systems and fintechs, it enables institutions to unlock innovation at scale, driving instant value creation.