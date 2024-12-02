JRJ Group, TomsCapital, 76 West Holdings partner to acquire Demica

All of Demica’s employees are expected to remain with the company. Demica is a specialist in invoice based financing transactions, including trade receivables securitization, supply chain finance (SCF) and invoice discounting. As a provider of specialised working capital solutions, Demica provides consulting, advisory and technology services to a diverse range of multi-national clients. Demicas working capital management technology is used around the globe by banks, private equity sponsors, export-oriented SMEs and multi-national corporations. Demica delivers its receivables financing, supply chain finance and asset based lending worldwide with invoice-based global transactions processed on Demica’s proprietary Citadel platform.

J.M. Huber Corporation, whose core business is engineered materials, acquired Demica in 2002 based on its own experience raising capital to fund its expanding global manufacturing operations. J.M. Huber Corporation is set to remain a client of Demica.