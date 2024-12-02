JPMorgan warns British digital bank arm could top USD 1 billion in losses in the next years

According to declarations offered to Financial Times, company officials have stated that JPMorgan, the largest US bank by assets, estimated that losses on the venture would be about USD 450 million in 2022 and a similar amount for the next few years. Officials added that the business would get back on track financially afterwards, depending on its ability to execute on its strategy.

JPMorgan so far has made two outside investments to help with the efforts, a buyout of British robo-adviser Nutmeg and a minority stake in the Brazilian digital bank C6.

Since its launch in September, Chase in the UK had attracted over 500,000 customers and amassed over USD 10 billion in deposits, according to FT.



