JPMorgan to close 300 bank branches

The plans were announced as part of the banks annual investor day conference. The closures are part of a USD 1.4 billion cost-cutting plan the bank initiated in 2015.

JPMorgan executives said that, because of the increasing use of online and mobile banking services, it plans to re-tool its existing branches away from everyday transactions like tellers to focus on advisory services.

A spokesman for JPMorgan said it was too early to know which bank branches would be closed. JPMorgan has 5,602 branches in 2014.