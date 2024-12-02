J.P.Morgan partners with US fintech Boost to automate payments

The partnership also aims to automate other commercial card payments to improve cash-flow, enhance and automate the exchange of remittance data and gain operational efficiency for both buyers and suppliers.

Boost, as a fintech acquirer exclusively focused on B2B payments, is well positioned to serve J.P. Morgan’s commercial card customers by enabling spend that is currently non-cardable to become cardable through Boost’s technologies and capabilities.

Boost’s proprietary Straight-Through Processing (STP) platform, Boost Intercept, which converts manually processed virtual cards into a completely passive acceptance experience for suppliers, coupled with its Dynamic Boost platform, which is the first and only payment platform that utilizes rules-based dynamic interchange pricing for commercial card payments, is a unique and powerful “one two punch” that has been warmly received by the commercial card issuing community.