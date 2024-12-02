JPMorgan launches same-day payment processing device QuickAccept

QuickAccept was designed by WePay, a payment startup which was acquired by JPMorgan, and offers same-day payment processing. The device processes card payments through a swipe, tap, or dip.

According to CNBC.com, the bank charges 2.6% plus 10 cents per tap, dip, or swipe transaction and 3.5% plus 10 cents per transaction that is keyed into the mobile app. The card reader itself costs USD 49.95.

JPMorgan has already piloted the service in Utah. 95% of users were new to the bank’s small business brand, and more than two-thirds were owners of businesses formed in 2020.