JPMorgan launches fintech accelerator for UK startups

Developed in collaboration with consulting firm EY, the 12-week initiative called Fintech Forward is designed for startups applying technology to financial services with a view toward scalable growth.

The hybrid programme, which includes both virtual and in-person components, is open to UK-based fintech founders with a functioning product already in the market and annual revenues below GBP 1 million. Applications opened on 26 May 2025 and will remain open until 27 June 2025. The programme itself is scheduled to run from September to November 2025.

Participants in the accelerator will receive mentoring from JPMorganChase executives, attend a two-day offsite at the bank’s technology centre in Glasgow, and be given the opportunity to present their businesses to prospective investors and commercial partners.

Funding challenges in the UK fintech sector

The launch of the programme comes in the context of ongoing debate about the adequacy of domestic funding for fintech firms in the UK. Officials from the City of London Corporation have pointed out that although the UK remains a leading hub for technology startups, many companies move operations abroad once they reach the scale-up stage due to limited local capital.

Representatives from JPMorgan Payments noted that the initiative is particularly aimed at founders who face barriers in accessing investment or business networks, especially those developing solutions for underserved markets. According to the bank, this effort aligns with its efforts to improve the flow of money, data and assets across the payments landscape.

EY, which is co-running the accelerator, recently published a report stating that despite a decline in the number of financial services investment projects across Europe, the UK continues to attract a significant share of foreign direct investment in the sector. The firm’s UK leadership emphasised the importance of building on the country's existing strengths and called for a focus on regulatory development, innovation, and strengthening international trade ties to maintain competitiveness.