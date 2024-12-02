J.P. Morgan's Onyx unveils Programmable Payments





Siemens AG successfully initiated its inaugural payment using the programmable payments functionality on November 6th. In the coming weeks, FedEx and Cargill are poised to launch this feature.

The utilisation of Programmable Payments is facilitated through a newly introduced portal on JPM ACCESS, the online treasury portal of J.P. Morgan Payments. This feature helps clients to autonomously establish rules for their payments, providing a level of control previously unavailable.

Clients can leverage programmable payments in various areas, such as Dynamic Funding, allowing them to specify rules for dynamically funding a bank account in the event of shortfalls. Additionally, they can execute Event-based payouts, linking payments to occurrences like margin calls, delivery of assets/goods, and fulfilment of contractual obligations.

This capability enables clients to dynamically respond to events, a crucial aspect as the demand for 24X7 payment infrastructure grows, and adaptability to volatility becomes paramount.





The rise of Programmable Payments and smart contracts

Programmable Payments represent a significant leap forward in the evolution of financial transactions, particularly in the context of JPM Coin accounts and Blockchain Distributed Accounts (BDAs). Traditionally, payment capabilities were confined by rigid rules, often exemplified by standing orders where transactions adhered to pre-defined conditions. However, the advent of Programmable Payments disrupts this conventional model, ushering in a new era of flexibility and customisation. This innovation empowers users to encode a more expansive and nuanced set of rules onto their JPM Coin accounts or BDAs, enhancing the adaptability and responsiveness of financial transactions.

The concept of Programmable Payments is gaining momentum globally, with the smart contract market projected to grow substantially. The allure of automated transactions extends beyond basic financial operations, with machine-to-machine (M2M) payments anticipated to become a significant driving force. Moreover, central bank digital currency (CBDC) wallets are poised to play a pivotal role in the widespread adoption of self-executing contracts.

The European Central Bank (ECB) and other financial entities are actively exploring the potential applications of programmable payments. In November 2022, the ECB engaged experts from the banking and payments industries to discuss the integration of programmable payment services with the digital euro. Key considerations included identifying use cases, establishing standards for interoperability, and determining the necessary back-end IT architecture.





Blockchain – the base for programmable payments

At the core of Programmable Payments is blockchain technology, which serves as an ideal infrastructure for its application. Blockchain facilitates the integration of rules and bank accounts, enabling functionalities such as dynamic direct debits and multi-party escrow accounts. This integration enhances the versatility and efficiency of programmable payments.

J.P. Morgan's introduction of Programmable Payments aligns with a broader trend among major financial institutions, including HSBC, Euroclear, and Goldman Sachs, actively exploring and integrating blockchain technology into mainstream finance. HSBC, for instance, has rolled out a platform leveraging distributed ledger technology to streamline gold trading, simplifying processes and offering clients a seamless means to monitor their gold ownership.

Building on the success of its prior blockchain initiatives, J.P. Morgan's programmable payments system marks another milestone. The bank has showcased its dedication to innovation through initiatives like HSBC Orion, a platform facilitating the issuance and storage of digital assets such as digital bonds. Moreover, J.P. Morgan's collaboration with ING in 2018 for a trade finance transaction using blockchain technology underscores its commitment to unlocking the full potential of this transformative technology.