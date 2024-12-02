J.P. Morgan to finance a DLT-based inventory for the automobile industry

The system is also aimed at bringing efficiency to the commercial lending process. The project came out of the company’s patent-pending distributed ledger-based floorplanning methods. Floor plan financing is commonly used by car dealerships to purchase inventory, and the unethical practice of misreporting sales to the bank has been a major challenge plaguing the automotive supply chain.

Currently, an auditor has to physically travel through a dealer’s lot to gather information on vehicles and make sure that the inventory being financed is actually there. It is a capital-intensive and time-consuming business, and Chase’s new DLT application tries to offer a more efficient alternative.

The proposed DLT also aims to prevent double flooring, which is when a dealership pledges one vehicle as collateral for floor plan contracts to more than one bank. JPMorgan has completed a pilot project using the patent-pending technology and is confident about the overall prospect of the project, according to J.P. Morgan representatives.