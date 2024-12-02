J.P. Morgan launches new features





Following this announcement, the initiative aims to make it easier for investors to explore and invest in corporate bonds, Treasuries, and more. By logging into the Chase mobile app or Chase.com, investors will have the opportunity to access user-friendly tools that simplify the overall process of finding and trading fixed-income products.

In addition, the institution will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on J.P. Morgan’s new features launch

According to the press release, the newly launched features include a Yield Comparison Table, in which investors can quickly see and compare yields across fixed income products and filter them by their preferred timeframe, Customisable Screeners (representing a new set of filter options that aim to optimise the manner in which investors find Treasuries, corporate bonds, municipal bonds and brokered CDs that match their criteria), as well as Streamlined Trade Ticket, which will enable trade to happen faster and more efficiently with fewer steps and a quick view of yields. At the same time, investors can also see the smallest and largest number of bonds they can buy at a specific price, as contextual guides are set to be helpful for those new to fixed income.

Furthermore, clients who are considering retirement account rollover options can also connect with J.P. Morgan’s retirement desk, which gives them the needed access to a retirement specialist who can answer in-depth questions and walk them through the overall procedure of a rollover or funding a retirement brokerage account.