JP Morgan launches Digital Bill Payment solution

With Paymentus, the firm will equip businesses with a single platform for customer engagement, bill presentment, and payments. This solution is part of the firm’s efforts to help clients digitise the entire receivables journey—via new services like request to pay and upcoming solutions aimed at automating the acceptance of virtual card payments.

Digital Bill Payment will help clients accelerate revenue realization, reduce costs to serve their customers, and improve user satisfaction, as the press release says.

The Paymentus platform is an omnichannel, unified, and configurable solution. The platform provides the ability to view bills and make payments through web, mobile, IVR, kiosk, chatbot, voice assistant, and digital wallets.