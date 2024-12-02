J.P. Morgan enhances data management capabilities for Securities Services clients





The solution enables investors to retrieve critical investment data held by J.P. Morgan’s Custody, Fund Accounting and Middle Office services, using cloud-native channels including REST APIs, Jupyter notebooks, and the Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud.





Organisations that want to leverage the scalability of the cloud's infrastructure and tap into the accelerated growth and rapid development in analytics, AI, and machine learning need access to data within a modern technology stack that is readily available for analysis. Thus, Fusion intends to support investors in this journey with the release of the Data Mesh, which now includes Securities Services. By providing a range of cloud-native channels, Fusion aims to address pain points in integrating asset servicing data including the challenges related to handling large volumes of data, particularly as portfolios and investments continue to expand in both size and complexity.





Fusion is collaborating with cloud providers, including Snowflake, as part of this new offering to deliver Securities Services data directly into investors’ workflows.











New cloud-native capabilities and channels

Fusion is Snowflake compatible with Securities Services datasets ready to be extracted directly from Snowflake tables. Investors using cloud services such as Snowflake as an integration layer can directly access J.P. Morgan data regardless of their cloud provider.

The new REST API, Python, and Java SDKs enable investors to easily integrate their data into their workflows or existing applications and develop advanced analytics for a wide range of use cases, from automated reconciliation to investment analysis and reporting.

Investors can access data directly in their Jupyter notebooks using the Fusion Python library, allowing them to jump right into analysis and work with the data to solve a wide spectrum of use cases.

The Data Mesh is optimised for developers with a notifications service that informs applications when key data events occur, self-service tools for application management and data delivery, and access to data catalogues and data dictionaries through the API and the Fusion UI.





Other recent updates from J.P. Morgan

In September 2023, J.P. Morgan announced it is introducing digital payroll processing, aiming to cater more to small business customers. The bank had chosen a US-based fintech company, Gusto, to supply the underlying technology for this offering. This is expected to enable J.P. Morgan’s customers to access payroll processing from the same platform they use for banking, with a streamlined experience and unified login credentials.



