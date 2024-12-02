JP Morgan acquires OpenInvest





The bank’s latest move, for deal terms that could not be determined, will help JP Morgan’s financial advisors customise clients’ investments in ESG, the category that includes environmental, social and governance factors.

OpenInvest was designed to help financial advisors, big asset managers, and retail users create portfolios that more accurately reflect investors’ values. Clients can use OpenInvest to create personalised, dynamic, values-based portfolios. The company pulls data from more than 35 sources to feed decision engines embedded in its tools.