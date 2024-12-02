Joust launches banking app for workers in gig economy

Based on customer feedback, these new features include an analytical dashboard, Joust Visa debit card management, invoice creation/payments, and more. Joust will continue to release a host of new app features throughout 2020.

The customizable dashboard includes bank account analytics, client management, invoice features, and bill pay services. Launched in 2019, the Joust Visa debit card can also be managed within the app.

In addition to these features, the Joust app will continue to promote its invoice-guaranteeing product, PayArmour, which funds unpaid client invoices, and its FDIC-insured bank account combined with a merchant account.

The new suite of features to be launched through 2020 will include P2P payments, savings goals and remittances, direct deposit, invoice estimate creation, and payment reminders.