Joust launches banking app for freelancers

The new app by the sole banking platform for freelancers comes with several features that round out its original beta app. According to the developers, the application is based on customer feedback. For example, it incorporates features such as an analytical dashboard, Joust Visa debit card management, invoice creation/payments, and more.

The fintech’s application launch was brought about by the rapid increase in independent workers seeking a wide range of new financial services. For example, the new features help manage clients, accept a range of payments through credit cards, and mitigate the risk of irregular income.