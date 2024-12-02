Jordan Ahli Bank Cyprus partners with Salt Edge for PSD2 compliance

PSD2 brings an opportunity for banks to respond to their customers’ expectations by opening APIs for secure access by third party providers (TPPs). Jordan Ahli Bank chose Salt Edge to enable its customers to have an aggregated view of their spending in their favourite apps. Jordan Ahli Bank Cyprus uses the PSD2 Compliance Solution from Salt Edge, a turn-key SaaS product, which includes a set of APIs, complete TPP developer portal, TPP verification system, client dashboard, and regular API updates according to the changes in the official regulation.

As a part of the API, the TPP verification system ensures that only regulated institutions can have access to Jordan Ahli Bank’s open banking channels. Via Salt Edge, Jordan Ahli Bank Cyprus has already enforced additional SCA mechanisms, without presenting obstacles to the provision of TPP services under PSD2. Now Jordan Ahli Bank Cyprus enables its customers to get a complete overview of their financial transactions in any regulated app they prefer to use, according to the official press release.