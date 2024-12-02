Jiye Technologies launches B2B BNPL service for agriculture sector

The solution comes under its program called ‘Jiye Khushhaal Karobar’. The digital financing service will aid farmers, retailers, and businesses with access to credit to sustainably grow their revenue.

The initiative has become possible through the close integration of Jiye Technologies with licensed financing entities to help uplift the Pakistani agricultural sector with added liquidity. Small farmers, retailers, along with the other stakeholders would be able to initially get access to financing for up to 50,000 PKR (approximately USD 280).

Additionally, they will have the ability to increase their credit limit once they successfully repay previous loans. The BNPL program has been started with expansion plans with input integrations to the farmers and agricultural sector to be introduced in the near future.