JITpay partners with TIMOCOM for payment processing

TIMOCOM’s German customers will be able to receive their money through JITpay’s digital payment service, which will also be rolled out in other European countries throughout the course of 2021. TIMOCOM networks over 45,000 audited companies via the Smart Logistics System and posts up to 800,000 international freight and loading space offers every day. According to a TIMOCOM representative, the digital payment service will offer its customers access to secure and fast payment after the service has been completed.

To use JITpay, TIMOCOM customers must register on the JITpay website. The payment processing platform allows contractors at TIMOCOM to see whether the order can be processed via JITpay before the order is even accepted. If it is accepted, it will be transferred to the JITpay billing center and following completion of the order, the delivery receipt is uploaded. Lastly, JITpay takes care of digital and automated invoicing and transfers the invoice amount to the account of the contractor within 24 hours. In addition, JITpay offers protection against payment defaults and takes over the complete receivables management.