Jifiti secures EMI licence in Europe





Following this announcement, Jifiti will be enabled to further optimise its payment services in order to meet the needs, preferences, and expectations of its bank, lender, and merchant customers in Europe, as well as end-users and clients.

The Electronic Money Institution licence will also be leveraged in order to optimise the company’s robust compliance and regulatory standards, which also include the PCI/DSS certification, SOC2 certification, and ISO 27001 certification. Jifiti will focus on providing banks and lenders that want to improve their solutions rapidly and efficiently in the payment landscape with a broader scope of payment products, and an overall optimised regulatory oversight.

In addition, Jifiti will continue to offer pan-European solutions for multinational banks, financial institutions, and merchants as well. Customers and clients across the world will be enabled to access loan programs from trusted local banks and lenders, in a secure and efficient manner.







Jifiti’s recent partnerships and developments

Jifitii represents a global white-labelled embedded lending platform that provides B2B and B2C point-of-sale financial options to its customers and clients, such as installment loans, net terms, split payments, and lines of credit. The firm had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

At the beginning of August 2023, Jifiti announced its partnership with Canada-based B2B BNPL solution provider Tabit in order to extend and optimise the embedded B2B lending procedure to merchants and traders in Canada.

According to the press release published at the time, the service was made possible by using Jifiti’s embedded lending platform. To access the new solution, online merchants and businesses were required to download the Tabit plugin from any ecommerce marketplace, such as Shopify or BigCommerce. After this, they were enabled to customise their user experience in order to meet their needs, preferences, and demands, as well as to start offering installment loans and end terms for business buyers. The available option was set to be displayed immediately after, for the client to use throughout their payment journey, from product pages to checkout.

Earlier in June 2023, Jifiti announced its collaboration with global financial technology provider FIS in order to launch a future-proof embedded lending service for delivery by financial institutions and banks. By combining FIS’ Systems of Record (SOR) with Jifiti’s integration and instant fulfillment platform, FIS was enabled to support its banking users by securely and efficiently embedding any type of B2B or B2C loan product within any merchant-customer journey – whether online, via mobile, or at point-of-sale.

In addition, the partnership also aimed to offer banks, merchant clients, and FIs an optimised end-to-end embedded lending tool, which was integrated within FIS’s global banking and payment systems.