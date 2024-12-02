JF Hillebrand automates invoice processing with ReadSoft Online

Under the agreement, approximately 800,000 invoices from 35 sites around the world are set to be processed annually using ReadSoft Online.

JF Hillebrand is a freight forwarding company, whose business consists in organizing shipments of wines and spirits from producers’ premises to end-consumers located all around the globe. JF Hillebrand operates with a network of partners comprised of transport and maritime shipping companies.

ReadSoft was founded in 1992 as a provider of software solutions for document process automation. ReadSoft’s software enables companies to automate document processes such as accounts payable processing, document capture, document sorting and order-to-cash.

In recent news, ReadSoft has unveiled that the New South Wales Department of Education and Communities, an Australian single organization, has selected ReadSoft’s SAP-certified invoice automation solution to streamline its existing invoice processing operations and enable enhanced efficiencies across its Shared Services Centre.