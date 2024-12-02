J.D. Power survey: convenience and security important for mobile bank users

The J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Banking App and U.S. Credit Card App Satisfaction Studies measures overall satisfaction with mobile banking and credit card app based on five factors: ease of navigation, appearance, clarity of information, range of services, and availability of key information.

The study finds that accessibility and convenience are important factors for users, when choosing a mobile banking app. Potential users look for a simple login process, easy access to account information and account management options. This means that functionalities like fingerprint login and streamlined access to account balances and money transfer can be important factors in making a decision.

Trust and security concerns remain an important issue for mobile banking adoption. Less than half of respondents (44% for bank customers, 46% for credit card customers) perceive their online information to be “very secure” and only 32% of bank customers say they trust mobile banking.

Mobile payments are popular among younger users. The survey found that 76% of Millennials have used a mobile payment app in the last 30 days.