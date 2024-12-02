JCB launches digital credit card in Indonesia with CIMB Niaga

This credit card with digital or virtual technology was developed in line with the rapid growth of demand for online transactions and credit card technology. The digital credit card provides a number of benefits. It enables the user to apply for CIMB Niaga JCB OCTO digital credit card anytime and anywhere, and it also provides an augmented payment method for online transactions by using a one-time password (OTP).

The issuance of the CIMB Niaga JCB OCTO digital credit card is an initiative of CIMB Niaga and JCB to provide a faster and safer online transaction experience. All transactions will be verified by entering a random two-digit OCTO Mobile PIN, and online transactions at most online merchants that have implemented 3D secure security are protected by a one-time password (OTP) sent to a mobile phone number registered with the bank.

The features minimise the risk of online fraud and losses due to card theft. Customers also have the option to immediately block their CIMB Niaga JCB OCTO digital credit card via the CIMB Niaga OCTO Mobile. With the fast online application process for the digital credit card, customers will have instant access to their credit cards at the time of payment, without carrying a physical one.

Other advantages of this digital credit card include 10% cashback for online transactions through the CIMB Niaga OCTO Mobile, a free instalment fee with a 3-month tenor for minimum retail transactions of USD 34, and no annual fee.