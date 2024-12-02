JCB expands partnership with Planet

This new deal ensures Planet will perform as a JCB acquirer across European territories for both face-to-face and ecommerce transactions, including JCB Contactless, with J/Secure™ 2.0-enabled ecommerce to be offered online in early 2022.

Planet provides integrated digital payment services on a unique single platform that offers acquiring, processing, digital wallets, VAT refund and currency conversion services to merchants in the retail, hospitality, food and beverage, parking, and financial sectors. As of now, Planet serves over 70 markets, having over 100 bank partners, and over 600,000 merchant partners.

With many of Planet’s merchants in the hospitality, food, and beverage industries, JCB’s 140 million cardmembers will benefit from being able to enjoy travel-related and everyday spending when travelling to Europe when travel restrictions lift.

JCB and Planet first entered into partnership in 2003 and have since expanded to cover multiple regions including across Europe, Middle East, and Asia.

JCB is a major global payment brand and a credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 36 million merchants across the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and card member base.

Planet is co-owned by Advent International and Eurazeo.